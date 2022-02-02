Horsham beauty salon owner weathers Covid storm

Coming out the other side, the independent beauty salon has seen more success than owner Katy Hall could have imagined.

Offering a wide range of services, from nail art to massages and mole removal, the business has had many positive reviews.

Regular visitor to KT Beauty Jane O’Neill said: “I started seeing Katy after moving to Horsham as she was highly recommended to me as I needed massages due to a work injury. She is always very welcoming and offers extremely reasonable prices for a great service.”

Katy Hall opened KT Beauty in February 2020, two months before the pandemic.

In support of independent local businesses, we have interviewed Katy for our Meet the Owner piece.

Name: Katy Hall

Job: Aesthetics and Beauty Therapist

What made you decide to open this business?

I originally opened as a little side business while working full time in a spa. I then became increasingly busy which I then decided to pursue full time.

What services do you offer?

I offer everything from nails, waxing, facials and massage to electrolysis, removal of moles, skin tags, warts etc, microblading, SPMU, botox and fillers and lots more!

What gives you the most satisfaction in this job?

I love making people feel good about themselves. We all have things we want to improve or have done to feel nice, so to be able to be the person to help/make this happen, is an amazing feeling!

Where do you see your business in five years?

I’m always improving and building my skills. You can always learn and improve. I would also love a potential second salon near the coast.

What successes has your business seen so far?

Considering I’ve made it out the other side of a pandemic is pretty successful to me. I’m also getting busier as the days and weeks pass so for someone who started a tiny business, I’m so proud.

What is the most challenging part of starting your own business?

Just running a business is challenging. Everything falls to you, from marketing, admin, receptionist, stock taking and doing the appointments. However, I love my job and I’m so grateful to be able to do what I do so I enjoy every aspect.

How has the pandemic impacted your business?

I went fully self-emplyed in February 2020 so only had two months of work before having to close. Unfortunately, I wasn’t entitled to any help from the government which was an extremely difficult time. However, when we were allowed to open, I was busier than I could have imagined which was just so lovely and made it all worth it.