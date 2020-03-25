Horsham author’s thriller tops Kindle bestseller charts

A crime author from Horsham is celebrating hitting the US charts with her new psychological thriller.

The Forgotten Child by Daisy White has reached number 15 in the US Kindle Bestseller charts, and was the number-one bestseller in three categories.

The book, which came out in September, tells the story of Holly Kendal, who regains consciousness after a car accident to find a strange child in the backseat.

Daisy said: “It is the most amazing feeling to see your book at number 15 out of over one million books on Amazon.

“I am so grateful to everyone who buys and reviews my books because without them I wouldn’t be a full time author.”

Daisy is currently working on a new crime thriller series. The first book, Glass Dolls, was released last week.

The series will follow DC Dove Milson, in her transition from police source handler to working on the local major crimes team.

Daisy said: “I am very lucky to have so wonderful friends who help me research and check my work for procedural accuracy.

“I have a couple of friends I am lucky to be able to consult – a retired DI who worked on a Major Crimes Team, a current Inspector and a former police source handler.

“You can always find a certain amount on the internet, but for the details I like to check in with a professional.

“I feel I owe it to readers to be as accurate as possible.”

Glass Dolls is currently available in both paperback and as an eBook on Amazon.