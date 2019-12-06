Horsham area cyclists and pedestrians the focus of road safety campaign

The Horsham neighbourhood wardens got stuck into Road Safety Action Week by sharing tips and handing out freebies.

The team of 14 wardens, from Horsham District council, joined the campaign, with the theme Step Up for Safe Streets.

Little Bears Nursery Sullington with neighbourhood wardens

It focuses on keeping cyclists and pedestrians safe when out and about.

All wardens gave their newsagents letters for each of their delivery girls and boys, containing information about how to keep safe when out in the dark mornings.

The warden team visited the local toddler group Shining Stars in Ashington to run some road safety activities including giving out stickers and postcards.

The wardens talked to them about being safe while crossing the road, as well as talking to parents about safe parking.

In Billingshurst they gave out free lights, reflectors and slap bands to all paper delivery girls and boys and to young people at the skate park.

The wardens also fixed lights to their scooters where needed.

In Horsham they attended Forest and Tanbridge House secondary schools to give out reflective slap bands and bike lights and offered UV marking.

The wardens ran a bike safety session in the town centre, reminding cyclists to dismount in pedestrian-only areas and offering UV marking and lights.

In Pulborough they interacted with the primary school, youth club, school walking bus, joggers, dog walkers and horse-riders about being seen in the dark.

As well as advice, they also gave out high-vis stickers and slap bands.

In Southwater they talked to Budgens newsagent about their monthly health and safety bike checks and provided funding for some high visibility safety vests.

In Storrington the wardens provided activity packs for Little Bears Pre-school in Sullington.

Themes covered were crossing the road safely and sitting in car seats properly.

Kate, one of the helpers, said: “The children really enjoyed the activities and especially loved learning about the traffic light system, and holding hands when walking and crossing the road.

“They were important safety messages but with an element of fun.”

The bike shop also ran a free safety check for newsagent delivery girls and boys bikes and offered a discount on parts as required.

In Steyning the wardens met with the manager at Martin’s Newsagent to discuss safety issues.

