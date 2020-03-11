Horsham archdeacon to retire on health grounds

The archdeacon of Horsham is to retire from full time ministry on health grounds.

Fiona Windsor is to retire this summer following advice from her doctors, the Diocese of Chichester announced on Tuesday, March 10.

The Venerable Fiona Windsor, Arch Deacon of Horsham and The Rev Rupert Toovey. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-170927-231639008

In a pastoral statement sent out to all parishes in his Diocese, the Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, paid tribute to the Archdeacon’s character and work.

He said: “Fiona has handled her recent illness with fortitude, with faith in God, and with a good deal of common sense.

“However, these qualities have also led her to the painful decision to retire this summer from the work she loves so much and undertakes so effectively.”

The Bishop said that there was much still to say about Archdeacon Fiona’s ‘outstanding ministry’.

He added: “But for the moment we might simply note that her appointment as Chaplain to the Queen has been an entirely appropriate recognition of her qualities as an evangelist, a strategist, and a wonderfully caring archdeacon.”

The Archdeacon will continue as Chaplain to HM The Queen, once retired, a spokeswoman for the Diocese said.

The announcement of this appointment was made in late February, she added.

A Farewell Service of Thanksgiving will be held for Archdeacon Fiona and her husband Robin in St Mary’s, Horsham on Saturday June 6 at 4pm.

Canon Julia Peaty and Revd Derek Welsman have been appointed as acting archdeacons for an interim period.

Ordained as priest in 2001 Archdeacon Fiona served as a Curate in the Diocese of Guildford before moving to serve in the Cambridgeshire parish of Papworth until 2014.

It was from there that she was appointed to serve as archdeacon in the Diocese of Chichester.

