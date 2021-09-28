‘Horrendous’ scenes in Storrington as drivers queue for fuel

The woman said the queues - with drivers keeping their engines running - were adding to Storrington’s already high levels of pollution.

Drivers have been lining up along Old Mill Drive queueing for fuel at the Power Service Station ‘for days,’ said the woman, who does not want to be named.

She said she had asked drivers to turn off their engines “but I’ve been verbally abused,” she said.

Cars queueing for petrol along Mill Lane, Storrington

“Storrington is known as one of the worst areas for pollution. It’s diabolical, polluting the atmosphere.

“The police can’t do anything. People are just sitting on the road with their engines running. This has been going on for 12 hours a day now. I am at the end of my tether.”

She said some drivers had been turning round in the driveway of her home and were abusive when she spoke to them.

And, she said, when people got to the garage some had been filling up jerry cans, as well as their cars and there had been a number of incidents of road rage.

“People have gone absolutely mad,” she said. “It is crazy, crazy, crazy and we are getting so distressed by it.