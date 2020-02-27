Home care provider scoops south east award at annual conference

The Chichester franchise of a national home care provider has been named the best in the south east.

Caremark Chichester scooped the South East Regional Award at Caremark Limited’s annual conference at Heythrop Park Resort in Oxfordshire.

Lauren and Andrew Demetriou collecting their award

Andrew and Lauren Demetriou established the business, which serves people across the Chichester district, in 2016.

Andrew said: “Although we are delighted to receive this award, much of the credit falls to our care manager, Ellie Chapman, and her team.

“Since we appointed her two years ago, Ellie has doubled the amount of weekly care hours the business delivers and ensures services are of an impeccably high standard.

“We are very proud of her.”

The awards celebrate businesses that make a difference in their region and achieve something deserving of recognition in the preceding year.

David Glover, managing director of Caremark Limited, said: “Andrew and Lauren have worked hard to showcase the core Caremark philosophy.

“They are both true champions for the care sector at large and this is reflected in their care team, who all share their vision for growth and future opportunities.

“Andrew and Lauren are always striving to make their business operations more efficient with technology and social media.

“Extremely supportive of other franchisees and the franchisor, they are a great example of a mature business which has already achieved so much and are set to continue along the path of success by opening their third territory.”

Caremark Chichester offers home care support services for any adult looking for care, support and assistance to continue living at home safely and comfortably.