Hobbs Farmhouse hosts end of summer festival for churchgoers from Yapton, Climping and Ford

Churchgoers from Yapton, Climping and Ford gathered at Hobbs Farmhouse for an end of summer festival, featuring live music, crafts and community singing.

The festival was hosted by Commander Rupert Head and his wife Stephanie, who moved into Hobbs Farmhouse in Yapton in 2012.

Some of the imaginative entries for the hat competition

They came up with the idea of a three-day festival with the Rev Richard Hayes, rector at St Mary’s Church in Yapton.

Tim Bell, press officer for St Mary’s, said: “After a 37-year career in the Royal Navy, which included three-and-a-half years in the Royal Yacht, Commander Rupert Head and his wife Stephanie moved into Hobbs Farmhouse.

“They soon felt totally at home and have, over the last seven years, been swept along by the warmth and friendliness of the local community and, in particular, St Mary’s Church.

“Rupert and Steph have always wanted to use their home and land to bring the village and surrounding residents together in friendship and community spirit.”

Many camped out for two nights and people of all ages took part and enjoyed live music, games, a treasure hunt, cream teas, a decorate your own hat competition, archery, community singing by the campfire and a craft workshop with all art materials supplied. .

On the Sunday morning, more than 100 people from the three churches of the benefice of Yapton, Climping and Ford attended a service conducted by Mr Hayes.

He welcomed the Archdeacon of Chichester, the Venerable Luke Irvine-Cape, who explains his role monitoring more than 90 churches along the West Sussex coast and went on to encourage everyone to adopt the virtue of humility.