Here’s why leader of Worthing Borough Council is stepping down

Horsham ‘train v boat’ battle ends in defeat for rail fans

News you can trust since 1853

Schoolboys robbed at knifepoint in Crawley subway

Horsham police in Halloween crackdown on rowdy youths

Thieves target vehicles in Horsham and nearby villages

Historic Sussex clubhouse demolished as yacht club looks to the future

Littlehampton receives millions of levelling up funding in Rishi Sunak’s budget

West Sussex environment is at a ‘tipping point’ – now is the time to act

Here’s why leader of Worthing Borough Council is stepping down

Two people suffer serious injuries in Worthing collision

The historic Sussex Yacht Club building in Shoreham has been demolished to make way for flood defences.