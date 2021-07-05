Residents relatives, friends and staff of Highgrove House, in Winchester Road, walked and wheeled to the seafront to support a charity that means a lot to them.

Karen Lisher, manager, said: “We had a lovely afternoon walking to the seafront, then had refreshments on the beach, before returning to the home for Mr Whippy ice cream.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support, we have raised £640 for Alzheimer’s Society.”

Residents, relatives, friends and staff of Highgrove House walked and wheeled to the seafront, raising £640 for Alzheimer's Society

The Highgrove 2021 Walk and Wheel followed the home’s success in 2020 with its 2.6 challenge.

On Wednesday, June 30, the group set off for the seafront with a bunch of gold balloons to raise awareness of their fundraising effort and encourage people to cheer them along.

Karen added: “At Highgrove House, we care and support residents who are living with dementia.”

The 2.6 challenge was set up in lieu of the 2020 London Marathon to help save UK charities and the home raised more than £1,100 for Alzheimer’s Society.

Residents, relatives, friends and staff of Highgrove House walked and wheeled to the seafront, raising £640 for Alzheimer's Society

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/highgrovehouse2021 to support the Highgrove 2021 Walk and Wheel.