High Places Clip ‘n Climb in Horsham reopens
Horsham’s high ropes centre has reopened after it shut due to lockdown restrictions.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 3:10 pm
High Places Clip ‘n Climb in Horsham Park said in a statement: “We’re pleased to have reopened.”
England is set for a further easing of restrictions on Monday, July 19 – so called ‘Freedom Day’.
Legal limits on social contacts are being scrapped and all businesses – including nightclubs – will be able to reopen with people being urged to use personal responsibility to stay safe.