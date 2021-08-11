The event will start at 1.30pm on Saturday, August 21, with the colourful parade through the village which will arrive at Ashington Recreation Ground, in Church Lane, at 2.30pm where many different stalls and entertainment can be found.

Margaret Alford, Ashington Festival’s chairperson, said: “What a year we have all had so let’s celebrate in style of hopefully being back to normal. The festival committee have organised a brilliant day for everyone, so let’s have a good one.

“Our programme is designed to have something for everyone to enjoy, be they young, old or in the middle. So mark the date in your diary, come along and enjoy the day with us.”

Ashington Festival - the carnival. Chanctonbury Playschool.

The procession will be led by the Medina Marching Band as well as the Ashington Carnival Princess for 2021 – six-year-old Zarah Jagota – her two attendants Hannah and Charlotte Hoare, age seven, and two page boys Arthur Howells and Ethan Mahaffy both age seven – all of whom attend Ashington C of E Primary School.

Along with other decorated floats there will be walking groups, individuals in fancy dress parading through the village and the carnival will be interspersed with vintage cars.

“This year we are introducing the ‘Battle of the Roads’ or challenge your friends and family for the best entry of a carnival float or a walking group,” said Margaret.

“Money prizes will be given for the overall winners.”

As well as a variety of stalls, the festival will have a car boot sale, classic car show, a fun dog show sponsored by Arun Vets, and Harris’s funfair.

The arena acts will include two shows by the ’Stallions of Substance’, sponsored by Sussex Equestrian Hospital, and performing will be the Medina Marching Band and the Rhythm and Sole Dance Troupe. There will also be children’s games and a tug-of-war competition.

Margaret said: “There will be no shortage of food either – burgers, chips, hot dogs, Thai food, Caribbean food, pizzas, candy floss and ice cream to name but a few. There will also be a licenced bar.

“On stage for the evening entertainment – kindly sponsored by Cubitt & West Ashington – ‘The Smileys’ will be back by popular request playing music through the decades, and also returning to Ashington is Diane James singing songs we all know and love. First time to Ashington Festival we welcome Mike Nova AKA Elvis and Ken Dee, a comedy female impersonator.

“There will be the usual grand raffle with many top quality prizes and our famous ‘Barrow of Booze’.

“Take the opportunity to meet up with old friends who have now left the village, but always come back to enjoy the festival.”

A firework display will take place at 10pm, followed by a disco to finish off the evening.