Henfield Monday Morning Market traders looking for more support following decline in visitors

‘Use it or lose it’ is the message from traders at Henfield’s Monday Morning Market who are hoping more residents will come out to support them.

Friendly stallholders pack out The Henfield Hall every Monday morning between 9am and 1pm, with goods ranging from clothing to flowers and chocolates to china – but the market has seen a recent decline in visitors.

Pamela Chaston, director of the village’s award-winning website The Henfield Hub, has regularly been publishing articles about the market in an effort to encourage people to attend.

She said: “Do come along and support our local market and meet the friendly and helpful people behind the stalls.

“It has been going for some years but sadly, whilst it used to be very well-attended, there has been a marked reduction of shoppers over the past few years, despite all the new housing developments in Henfield, and it usually experiences a ‘slump’ immediately after Christmas.

“With many village high streets sadly in decline it is vitally important that we do something to attract people to come to Henfield to support our local businesses, and I see our excellent market as having real potential in doing this, because of the high quality of the goods and services it supplies.”

Pamela says there are new stalls arriving all the time providing good opportunities to buy cards and presents for Christmas and birthdays.

One such new trader is Michael Squires who sells framed photographs and old books.

Michael reported on Facebook his attendance as a ‘first time newbie’ in June 2019, describing his experience as including ‘brisk banter and much mirth from the outset’.

Although it took some time to set up his stall, he told The Henfield Hub that help was voluntarily given without the need to ask, by the staff, and soon-to-be-new-friends within the event confines.

Michael’s personal recommendation was that ‘if you are looking for an eclectic selection of wares at bargain prices, and a convivial band of sellers, then you need look no further’.

Other traders include Jean Johnson on the colourful plant stall supplied by Stonepit Nurseries, who has been supporting the market for more than 20 years.

Carol Etherington has run her neatly compartmentalised display of make-up at the market for about three and a half years, while Jan Johnson sells an array of china and collectables alongside her husband Sid who offers an instant repair service for watches which is a much-used and popular service.

Toys, books and hand-knitted baby clothes are sold on adjacent stalls by Audrey Beck who has been part of the market since its very beginning.

Lyn Sheppard, Anne Stern and Viv Whitton of OuiBead have been trading at the market for the past ten years and they try to be at the market at regular intervals selling bracelets, necklaces, earrings and other items including decorated candles.

Henfield resident Lyn Fryer of SewGood sells her handmade cushions, bags, quilts and purses at her stall.

Lyn makes her items using new and recycled fabric, often exploring patterns in hand crafted and machine embroidery.

Pamela said: “The Monday Morning Market is full of stalls with enticing goods and prices.

“Parking is available immediately outside and is inexpensive - free to those with permits for Henfield, Steyning, Billingshurst, Pulborough, Roffey and Storrington.

“Afterwards enjoy a cup of coffee in the Garden Room whilst eating one of Linda’s scrummy cheese scones or a bacon buttie or ‘full English’ cooked fresh by David.”

As all the stallholders may not be at the market every week, to avoid disappointment if you want to see a particular stall, contact David Phillipson on 01273 493365.

Also contact David if you are interested in having your own stall weekly at the market, or to run a stall for just one day for only £6.

For updates on the market, visit The Henfield Hub at https://www.henfieldhub.com/search/?q=Monday%20Market

Follow the Hub on Facebook at www.facebook.com/henfieldhub

