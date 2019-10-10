Help with heating costs for people in Horsham

People worried about paying their energy bills are being urged by Horsham District Council to apply for a ‘warm home discount.’

The discount is a Government scheme giving qualifying households £140 credit into their electricity accounts.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for community matters Tricia Youtan said: “Some of our residents may be worried about the cost of their energy bills and the Warm Home Discount can really help with heating costs during the colder months.

“There is a limited amount of money available and it can get allocated quickly so I would urge you to apply as soon as you can by contacting your energy supplier.”

More information is available at www.gov.uk/the-warm-home-discount-scheme, or by calling the Warm Home Discount team on 0800 731 0214.