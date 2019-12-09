Heath End Stores and Heath End Hut open for business

Duncton residents celebrated the opening of two new businesses last month.

Heath End Stores reopened after a three-month closure and Sir Geoffrey Pattie was on hand cut the ribbon at the official relaunch.

Residents at the reopening of Heath End Stores with Jeeva and Vasu

Theivandiram and Vasukee Jeevathasan, known locally as Jeeva and Vasu, have taken over the store – and they are familiar faces in the community having run the Graffham Village Shop for the past ten years.

The shop has an extensive range of stock including fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as fresh bread baked daily on-site.

It also has produce from local suppliers such as Duncton Wood honey, Hallgate Farm eggs from Byworth, Henrietta Arkle cakes and patés, wines from the Wiston and Nyetimber estates, beer from Langhams brewery in Lodsworth, and a specialist bread delivery on Fridays from the Hungry Guest in Petworth.

Meanwhile, Fee Godman-Dorington and Marsha Watson-Cook have also opened Heath End Hut next door to Heath End Stores, where they serve homemade lunches with a menu which will vary depending on the freshest produce available.

Fee and Marsha met many years ago at catering college and their plastic-free business ethos requires all packaging to be recyclable or reusable.

They are happy to accommodate any dietary requirements or cater for dinner parties if given advance notice.

For more information contact Fee on 07775 647143.

Heath End Stores is open Monday to Saturday from 7am to 6pm and Sunday from 8am to 1pm, while Heath End Hut is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

>>> Pub in the Park coming to Chichester in 2020 <<<

>>> These roads are set to be closed in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and beyond during the next fortnight <<<