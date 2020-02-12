Headmaster at Washington school wins lifetime achievement award

The headmaster of school in Washington has won a lifetime achievement award following a remarkable career in education.

Richard Foster, who is now in his 103rd term as headmaster at Windlesham House School, was recognised at the prestigious Tes Independent School Awards on Friday, February 7.

Richard Foster, headmaster at Windlesham House School, with his TES Award SUS-201202-093604001

He was presented with his award by comedian Ivo Graham at Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London.

Ann Mroz, editor of Tes magazine and chief judge of the awards, said: “The Tes Independent School Awards is a who’s who of the top-tier individuals and institutions to be found in this thriving sector.

“Congratulations to Richard Foster for this award: it recognises a tremendous career of service.”

Richard has led Windlesham House, a boarding school in the South Downs, since 2007 and in July 2019 the school announced that Richard will retire at the end of this academic year.

He has devoted himself to Windlesham House School, creating an environment that students often refer to as a ‘home from home’.

He has promoted the institution widely with parents and the education community, and is highly respected by other school leaders, who regularly come to him for strategic advice.

At the heart of his philosophy is the notion that happiness is fundamental for children to do well. His mantra to students is ‘be kind, be kind, be kind’.

Richard said: “It’s been a fantastic privilege to lead Windlesham House; I’m going to miss it hugely.

“I believe passionately in the sector and the benefits of boarding. To have the opportunity to lay the foundations for children’s futures has been amazing.

“I have to pay special thanks to my wife who, as a prep school head’s wife, deserves this award as much as I do!”

The Tes Independent School Awards celebrate the outstanding aspects of the UK’s independent school sector and are judged by some of the country’s leading education experts.

From individuals to teams, these awards applaud excellence and reward innovation.

This year’s Tes Independent School Awards received 464 entries, almost double the amount of entries received for the 2019 awards.

The Tes Magazine and website, formerly known as the Times Educational Supplement runs these awards, alongside the Tes School Awards and the Tes FE Awards.

Tes will hold the first ever International Schools Awards this year on Frinday, November 6, in Bangkok, Thailand.

READ MORE:

> Horsham mum, 40, to run London Marathon’s 40th race to support veterans with PTSD

> St Catherine’s Hospice launches this year’s Midnight Walk - and here’s how you can take part

> Girls from Horsham dance studio beat 10,000 entrants to win national competition