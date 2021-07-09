Paul Bryant, 46, died suddenly on Thursday, July 1 and family, friends and colleagues were left devastated and shocked by the tragic news.

Paul, who lived in Horsham with fiancée Mel, was well known for kindness and jokes and will be missed by all. He had three sons.

And mum Carole, who lives in London, said she couldn't believe the news and paid tribute to her 'diamond' of a son.

The table with the book of condolence on in Crawley Train Station

She said: "He was a joke a minute and he had a heart of gold. He would see homeless people and he would and ask them if they were hungry and next thing he would off getting them burgers and chips.

"He would get them clothes. Everyone loved him. He was 46 but I called him my little soldier. He was such a happy go lucky bloke.

"He helped people all the time. There was a lady who forgot her ticket once so he bought her a new one. She returned the next day with a box of chocolates for him.

"That was just the kind of man he was. Everyone at Crawley train station are devastated. I just can't believe it. We just have to be strong and give him a good send off on the day."

The book of condolence

A book of condolence has been in Crawley Train Station for the popular member of staff since his death.

Sue Litterick is Station Manager at Crawley, Dorking and Horsham and all the stations in between. Sue employed Paul three and half years ago.

She said: “Everyone who came through the station loved him. He enjoyed seeing everyone and he made everyone laugh and they always left with a smile on their face.

“It’s just so tragic."

Paul Bryant

They are now taking the book of condolence from Crawley to all the other stations.

Sue added: "His loss will not be felt just in Crawley, but to all the West Coast stations."

Sharon Hewitt posted on the Spotted:Crawley Faceook page: "Hi all, on Friday 2nd July we lost our work colleague Paul suddenly, we knew that he got on well with our customers travelling from Crawley train station, we have made a little area where customers can write messages in our condolence book & leave tributes etc, this can be found in our booking hall."

Ben Wilson replied to the post: "Top guy, will be missed. Was always chatting to him on the way/from work. Won’t be the same driving through the station and he’s not there waving at me."

Paul Bryant

Commuter Sam Morton said: "‘Really sad to hear this news. Paul was a lovely guy and great to chat to when I was on my way to work. Thoughts with his family."

Paul's funeral will take place on Wednesday July 28 at 1.30pm in London.