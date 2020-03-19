Hazelwick School in Crawley closes with immediate effect

Hazelwick School in Crawley has announced it is closing with immediate effect.

A statement posted on the school’s website said: “The difficult decision has been made to close the school with immediate effect today (19/03/20).

“Parents/carers have been sent an email with more details and there will be further communication via email later on today.”

All schools in the UK will close until further notice from Friday due to the coronavirus, education secretary Gavin Williamson said yesterday.

However, in the Commons this afternoon, Mr Williamson said this will not apply for ‘children of key workers’ and ‘most vulnerable children’.

Hazelwick School has been approached for comment.