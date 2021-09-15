Haywards Heath Town Day hailed as ‘a tremendous success’

The event included a fun fair, food and drink stalls, classic cars and an RAF plane.

Audiences were amazed by Titan the Robot, and there was a Poi Passion Fire Show, magic from Marco the Magician, Spanish dancing and a Great British Bark off dog show.

Activities included ball skills with Haywards Heath Town Football Club, mixing on the decks with DJ Greg, circus skills and a climbing wall.

Titan the Robot at Haywards Heath Town Day 2021. Photo by Derek Martin, DM21090807a.

The music line-up featured ReVamp, Choir & Ko and The Fabulous Soul Kats.

Haywards Heath Town Council called the day a ‘tremendous success’ and said town mayor Howard Mundin had a great time presenting the Covid-19 Community Support Awards.

Mr Mundin said: “What a simply stunning time I had at this event, meeting so many residents, charities, local businesses and community groups.”

He added: “It was so lovely to see families and friends having such a nice time out together especially after the very difficult times we have all been through recently, and to see the smiles and excitement on the faces of our local children.”

Newly appointed Mid Sussex Scout District Commissioner Mark Scholfield (centre) with Scouts from across Haywards Heath at the ’S’more Bar'. Picture: Mid Sussex District Scouts.

Mr Mundin thanked everyone involved in the event, including Haywards Heath Town Council, the entertainers and vendors, and all the volunteers who made it a success.

He also thanked sponsors Barratt Homes, PSP Homes, P & S Gallagher, Brock Taylor, Haywards Heath Football Club, the Orchards Shopping Centre and A Plan Insurance and Ryan Andrews & Co Business Performance.

Mid Sussex District Scouts hosted a toasted marshmallow ‘S’more Bar’ at the event alongside rope and friendship bracelet making.

“It was great to be part of this community event, sharing stories of Scouting adventure and promoting volunteering in local groups,” said newly appointed District Commissioner for Mid Sussex Scouts Mark Scholfield.

“There’s huge demand for Scouting in Mid Sussex at the moment and this was a brilliant opportunity for us to raise awareness of our need for more volunteers,” he said.