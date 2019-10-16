Haywards Heath land sold to make way for housing

A parcel of land in Haywards Heath is to be sold by Mid Sussex District Council to enable the development of hundreds of new homes.

The council formally agreed to sell a piece of land to the north west of Hurstwood Lane at a meeting on Monday.

Once completed, the sale will enable the building of 375 new homes, a new primary school, burial ground, allotments and country park.

The site is allocated for housing in the Haywards Heath Neighbourhood Plan.

Council leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: “The proposed development of this site provides an excellent opportunity for the delivery of significant infrastructure improvements for Haywards Heath.

“While the council secures the maximum possible amount of infrastructure for local communities from private developments, the major advantage of this scheme is that it uses significant amounts of land in public ownership.

“As one of the landowners of the site, we have worked with the town council to shape the development, so that it provides more open space and considerable infrastructure benefits for the town.

“These include land for a new country park, allotments, cemetery and primary school.”