Haywards Heath fun day at The Orchards - picture special

The day, dubbed ‘Transforming Tomorrow’ featured music, dancing, and plenty of fun and games which delighted the crowds. Orchards manager Nicola Bird said: “Thanks to the generosity of Haywards Heath, we raised almost £4,000.”
Thousands of people enjoyed a day of family fun at The Orchards in Haywards Heath on Saturday, held to raise money for Save the Children in its centenary year.
