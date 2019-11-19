Haywards Heath firefighters’ 7km pram push in memory of colleague: how you can support them

A group of Haywards Heath firefighters will be pushing a mini fire truck around the town with some elves who have shrunk the truck to raise money in memory of colleague and friend crew commander Mark Butler.

Mark, 55, tragically died from leukemia on May 1, this year.

Mark Butler (middle) and his colleagues at Haywards Heath Fire Station. Photo by Eddie Howland

Since his death, his colleagues – known as the Bald4Butler Team – have been raising funds in his memory.

At the beginning of the year they had their heads shaved and now, they are raising money for the Firefighters Charity in memory of him.

Crew commander James Cox said: “We have teamed up with local companies who have kindly supported us by giving us a venue to stop at on the 7km walk or by having donation boxes in their stores.

“These stores are the Urban Sanctuary, The Bay Tree, Izzy’s Party Shop, The Stand Up Inn, Orange Square and the fire station.

Mark Butler. Photo by Eddie Howland

“People can also donate and read the full story on the Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/b4belfieselfie.

“The other supporters giving us venues to stop and collect money in buckets are Sainsbury’s, the United Reform Church and The Orchards shopping centre.”