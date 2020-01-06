Haywards Heath church hosts festive fun at community carol service

Carols were sung and mince pies eaten as the Haywards Heath community was invited to a festive community church event.

Ascension Church in Vale Road held its annual community carol service last Sunday (December 15).

The church welcomed 180 visitors, some of whom read Bible passages.

Also in attendance was mayor Alistair McPherson, representing the town council, and Richard Goddard, representing the Ashenground Community Centre.

A choir from St Wilfred’s School sang two carols and Katy Elliott and Oliver Netherway of the Perrymount Players performed a telling of the Christmas story from Joseph’s and Mary’s perspective.

The whole congregation joined in to sing traditional Christmas carols, and after the service, mince pies and mulled wine were served in the community centre.