Haywards Heath care worker wins at The Great British Care Awards
The field care manager at Caremark Mid Sussex & Crawley based in Haywards Heath has won ‘The Home Care Worker Award’ at The Great British Care Awards after being nominated for her hard work during the pandemic.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 1:49 pm
Sally Sullivan was announced the winner at the South East regional awards on Friday, July 23, at The Hilton Metropole, and she now competes in the national finals in September.
The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events heldthroughout the UK and are a celebration of excellence across the care sector.
The awards aim to pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.
For more information, visit https://www.care-awards.co.uk/