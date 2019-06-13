Haywards Heath-based charity Sightsavers director made an OBE

Haywards Heath-based charity Sightsavers has announced its director Dominic Haslam will be made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Dominic, who is director of policy and programme strategy, is to be awarded the honour in recognition of services to people with disabilities, which has been at the heart of Sightsavers’ mission since the organisation’s inception.

Sightsavers works in more than 30 of the world’s poorest countries and in addition to supporting people with disabilities to claim their equal rights in society, it works to prevent avoidable blindness and eliminate debilitating diseases.

Dominic has worked in international development for more than 20 years, including with Sightsavers since 2006 and is chairman of the International Disability and Development Consortium.

He said: “I am hugely excited to receive this honour on behalf of the work Sightsavers, this fantastic organisation, does.

Dominic Haslam will be made an OBE

“Around the world, people with disabilities are denied the right to go to school, find a job, access health care and take part in political processes. This discrimination is an injustice on a mass scale, affecting around a billion people worldwide.

“Great progress has been made in the past five years on ensuring global development programmes increasingly include people with disabilities in their planning, implementation and outcomes. But there is a long way to go, and it’s critical we don’t lose momentum if we want to achieve the Global Goals for everyone.”

He added: “My hope is that this award is a small but clear piece of evidence that, due to our combined efforts, the rights of people with disabilities across the globe are being taken more seriously than ever before.”