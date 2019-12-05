Haywards Heath barbershop launches naked calendar for charity

A team of 12 brave men have bared all for charity after posing naked for a fundraising calendar.

The Mad Hacker Barbershop has created a ‘Charity Naked Calendar 2020’, now available for £10 from the America Lane shop, to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Mad Hacker Barbershop proprietor James Baddams, the calendar’s Mr October, joined 11 clients who agreed to get their kit off for a good cause.

All the men featured in the calendar, aged from 27 to 54, are naked - but with careful photography and strategically placed props to protect their modesty.

The calendar was launched at The Mad Hacker Barbershop’s Vintage Charity Gala held on Saturday, November 23 at Victory Hall, Balcombe, where more than 150 people also gathered together to mark the 15 year anniversary of the barbershop.

Mad Hacker Barbershop proprietor James Baddams - also known as Vintage DJ Jivin’ Jim Dandy - said: “The evening was a roaring success, with guests arriving on a red carpet with a photo opportunity by Alison Able-Mabel.

“They were greeted by legendary performer ‘Viv the Spiv’ who was compere for the evening.

“On arrival they were treated to the sounds of 1940s and 1950s music by fabulous DJ Slick Nick.

“Throughout the evening there was performances from sensational singing duo ‘Rogers & Redmond’, and live Burlesque from exotic dancers Mia More and Lucy Lush.”

Host Jivin’ Jim Dandy, who also entertained guests with a vintage DJ set, said: “Throughout the evening ‘The Glamorous Assistant’ worked the room in a showgirl costume selling raffle tickets for the 28 prizes kindly donated by local businesses.”

So far, £2,349.43 has been raised for Prostate Cancer UK through sales of the calendar and the raffle tickets.

James said: “Prizes were kindly donated by Lingfield Park Racecourse, Brighton Racecourse, Hickstead Showground, Komedia, Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne, The Birch Hotel, Jimmy Choo, the Vehicle Workshop in Bolney Grange, and the Dolphin Leisure Centre.”

The calendar itself was printed as a donation by Danewood Press, Chelwood Gate.