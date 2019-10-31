Have your say how share of funding worth up to £25 million should be spent in Crawley

Residents are being encouraged to take part in a campaign to share pride in their town and give ideas how a share of government funding should be spent.

The #MyTown campaign gives people a say in how a new generation of town deals, each worth up to £25million, should transform the place they call home.

The campaign was launched by Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick MP. It also provides a platform for communities to share their proud history and ambitions for a bright future and people will be able to share their views on a new dedicated Facebook page and on Twitter through #MyTown.

The campaign builds on the Government’s announcement of three places across the region, Crawley, Newhaven and Hastings, chosen to pioneer multi-million town deals as part of the £3.6billion Towns Fund.

In September the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced 100 towns that would receive extra funding to level up opportunities across the country and ensure places like Crawley can look towards the future.

Crawley MP Henry Smith said: “I’m delighted that Crawley was selected as one of the towns to receive a share of the £3.6billion Stronger Towns Fund, and that as much as £25million will go towards transforming our town’s economic growth prospects.

“I’d encourage Crawley residents to have their say on the new dedicated Facebook page: www.facebook.com/MyTownCampaign and on Twitter using: #MyTown.

“This Government is going further than any before to level up every corner of our country. It’s fantastic for Crawley that we’ll be among the places to benefit, and that the community has an opportunity to shape the next chapter in the town’s history.”