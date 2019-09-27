Have a say on Midhurst health hub plans

Residents and other interested parties are invited a public meeting about plans for an Integrated Community Health Hub in Midhurst on Tuesday, October 8.

A question and answer session will be included in the meeting at the South Downs Centre in Midhurst, from 5pm to 7pm.

Representatives from local healthcare providers, as well as the county council, will speak about emerging plans for the hub in part of Midhurst Community Hospital.

The hub’s aim will be to ensure a personal, proactive, reactive and planned service, keeping patients well-supported within their own homes, wherever possible.

Dr Emma Woodcock, GP, clinical director of Rural North Chichester Primary Care Network, said: “The NHS is under pressure like never before and we all agree that services need to change and adapt in response to increasing demand and an ageing population.

“We think that creating a community health hub – bringing together the wealth of local services, care and support under one roof and linking this in with the local practices and other community services across the rural area – will go some way to meeting the needs of our local population.

“But we need to hear more about your experiences of accessing local services, including community transport concerns, before we progress our plans.”

She said support may include home visits, a consultation with a community pharmacist, social support or a phone call to 111.