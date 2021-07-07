Valerie Margodt, 78, just loves to knit and staff at her care home, Parkside Lodge, in Wykeham Road, are so proud of her efforts.

Visitors who have got to know her and her enthusiasm for her hats are helping to keep Valerie suppied with wool, so she can keep on knitting.

Sara Clements, who runs activities at the home, said: “It is something she started and has never stopped. She just enjoys it and gives them to everyone who needs them.”

Valerie Margodt is knitting constantly, making hats and scarves for the homeless

It all started with a craft project a couple of years ago, when Sara and some of the others at the home did a bit of knitting.

Sara explained: “We did some knitting for the homeless and Val just carried it on. It is a hobby she liked.”

Valerie, who has been at the home for four years, has been knitting constantly ever since.

Sara said: “Our manager takes some to her sister, who works with the homeless, and some have gone to St Clare’s.

“She buys some wool and her family brings it in, some is donated and some is given by friends of the home who have got to know Val and what she is doing.

“She has done a few hats for the babies in the premature unit at Worthing Hospital but most are adult size.”

Turning Tides, the charity that runs St Clare’s Community Hub, has much appreciated Val’s efforts over the past two years.

Ruth Poyner, head of fundraising and communications, said: “We are always so grateful for the kindness and generosity of others, and the time taken to hand knit these garments is incredibly thoughtful.

“With record numbers of people becoming homeless in our county right now, we need the support of our community more than ever.

“Gestures like this don’t only help practically, they also show people who have lost everything that they are cared about and not alone – so we can’t thank you enough, in fact we take our hats off to you!”