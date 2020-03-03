Half-term fun at Guild Care’s Ashdown Centre

Children at Guild Care’s Ashdown Centre in Worthing had a packed programme for half term, including a visit from Hawking About for the Ashdown Club and a pizza-making session for Ashdown Siblings. The centre provides respite care for families with children and young adults who have learning disabilities and other complex needs.
Charlotte Brackley, centre manager, said: “Ashdown are thrilled to be able to put on a wide range of exciting activities for the children and young adults that use our services. It was so much fun to watch the children engage with the owl, growing their confidence. We wouldn’t be able to put on such a fun selection of activities for the children without the support of our community.”
Children at Ashdown Centre in Worthing had owls to visit and a pizza-making session during a half term packed with activities. Picture: Guild Care