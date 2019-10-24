Guy mannikins ready for pyre in Cocking

‘Say hi to a Guy before they fry!”

That’s the invite to visitors to Cocking village, where the annual bonfire night celebrations have a new twist this year.

One of the Cocking Guys 10/2019

New resident Chris Malec and his wife Emma said they wanted to create ‘a bit of fun’ for the village at the Guy Fawkes themed event – with a competition to create the best Guy for the top of the pyre.

“The others will all sit round the bottom, they’re all going to get burnt, but they won’t have the crowning glory,” said Emma.

Proceeds from the fireworks and bonfire night, hosted by Cocking Village Hall, will go this year towards the Blue Bell Community Hub project, a cause Chris found himself involved in along with other aspects of village life.

Chris said: “It’s a bit of fun really, to do something for the village, involving the village.

“In Nyewood, they did one about four years ago involving scarecrows.

“It’s my ambition to get to that level – they had about 50.”

Designs so far have included some impressive efforts, with ‘Guys’ now making an appearance all over the village, complete with scarves, hats and packets of ‘dynamite’.

Notable examples now include a Hallowe’en themed headless Guy – with a pumpkin in its lap – and a two metre tall Guy, ‘welcoming people to the village’ by an entrance sign on the route from Midhurst.

Entries are still being made for competition judging on Sunday, when the Guys will be rounded up to await their fate – but Chris has his eye on the tall one dressed all in black that had so much effort put into it.

For Chris and Emma, the bonfire night is a reminder of the benefits of being in the countryside, having both moved out of the city.

“We love Cocking, it’s that rural backdrop and it’s a great community,” Chris said.