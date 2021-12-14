Guild Care says thank you to everyone for their support this Christmas

Guild Care’s volunteer co-ordinator, Mark Phillips, and volunteers with Worthing Cares boxes

Christmas is a time to celebrate kindness and show those around us that we care.

One way our charity and its supporters showed that we cared last year was Worthing Cares. For those who don’t remember, with the backing of the community and the help of some amazing volunteers, our charity delivered more than 80 special hampers to our elderly and vulnerable clients at Christmas.

The response was overwhelming. One service user who received a box was Julie Moon. She said: “Without Guild Care, Christmas Day for me this year would be just like any other day, nothing really to look forward to and no one to speak to – just the television for company.

Alex Mason, fundraising co-ordinator Guild Care

“I know it’s silly but now I know that on Christmas Day this year Guild Care has arranged for someone to visit me to drop off a little gift – well it’s just given me hope. It’s a beacon of light in what has been a really dark time.”

We’re happy to say that this year, all our community service users will receive a special box in the run up to Christmas. This increases the number from just over 80 to 720. The boxes for adults will contain hats, gloves, diaries, mince pies and many more items, all wrapped and packed with tissue paper and love. Boxes for children will contain toys kindly donated by More Radio and its listeners.

If you’d like to support Worthing Cares this year, please consider donating to our charity. You can do so by visiting www.guildcare.org/donate.

The support our charity has received from the Worthing community this Christmas, as we have every year, has been amazing.

For example, thanks to a generous £1,000 donation from local company ETI, the UK’s largest thermometer manufacturer, we will be hosting a socially-distanced Christmas lunch for service users at our Bradbury Wellbeing Centre.

Also, we’re thrilled to say that our Christmas raffle sold a record-breaking number of tickets this year. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets, those who spread the word and the companies – Classic Collections Holidays and Airwave – who donated prizes. And, of course, congratulations to our three winners!

There are still ways for you to support Guild Care this Christmas. Namely, on Monday, December 6, we launched Spread the Cheer this Year – 12 days of opportunities to support our charity’s invaluable work. Specifically, each day until Friday, December 17, we are sharing a way you can support our charity on our social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Most excitingly, we are running an online auction of eight amazing items and experiences until 8pm on Friday, December 17.

The auction items are an evening with the Singing Chef, Jean De Rien of Worthing’s The Dining Room; a visit to the Downs Stables Gallops; Brighton Theatre Royal tickets, kindly donated by HD Tribe, to any show of your choice and a bottle of prosecco; a cut and finish at Richard John; a £50 Sylvan Oak restaurant voucher and a bottle of Moet champagne; a £95 pet photography voucher, Pavers dog bag, and National Trust skin care products; a Christmas hamper; and a family ticket to the Worthing Ice Rink at Steyne Gardens, provided by Bacon and Company.

You can find the online auction by visiting our website www.guildcare.org/cheer.