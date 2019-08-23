Guild Care reveals total raised at Walk for Worthing, the charity’s new flagship event

Guild Care’s new flagship event Walk for Worthing saw round 250 supporters stride, stroll, shimmy and sprint along Worthing seafront.

Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe and town crier Bob Smytherman officially opened the race, with past mayor Paul Baker and East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton also going along to show their support.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman encourages supporters on their way at the start of the inaugural Walk for Worthing

Guild Care has announced this week that Walk for Worthing, on Saturday, June 15, raised a total of £12,113 for the charity.

Suzanne Millard, chief executive, said: “We couldn’t be more grateful for the support Walk for Worthing received from the local community.

“All of the money raised from this fantastic event will help fund our community services, which support children and adults with learning disabilities and complex needs, older people and those living with dementia.”

The Walk will return in 2020. Visit www.guildcare.org/walk-2020 to register an interest.