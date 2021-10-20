A resident at Guild Care’s Linfield House, Eileen was presented with a colourful cake, covered in flowers, and said it reminded her of her golfing days.

Staff made a fuss of her and she was showered with lovely birthday messages, as well as being visited by good friends Bill and Betty.

Jolanta Harbuz, manager at Linfield House, said: “It was truly wonderful to see Eileen turn 102 years young. Eileen thoroughly enjoyed the day, especially her birthday cake that reminded her of when she used to play golf.

Celebrating Eileen Porter's 102nd birthday at Linfield House in Worthing with her friends Bill and Betty

“She has been an incredible addition to our Linfield family and it was a joy to be able to make her day a special one to remember.”

Eileen has been at the home, in Wykeham Road, for two years.