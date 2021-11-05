Group to stage protest near Gatwick Airport

The group is protesting against ‘greenwashing’ and is calling for a halt to Gatwick’s expansion plans, as part of a global action timed to coincide with the COP26 Climate Summit.

They will meet outside the Half Moon pub, The Street, Charlwood, RH6 0DS, at 10.45am, then walk to the nearby Glebe Field to protest by the noise monitor.

Penny Shoubridge, Charlwood resident, said: “Carbon emissions from aviation are a climate justice issue. Four out of five of the world’s people have never set foot on a plane – yet those who have done least to cause climate change are the worst affected by its impacts.”

News

The protest is part of a coordinated action organised by the Stay Grounded international network, protest group GACC said. Protests will be happening simultaneously at nine other UK airports: Bristol, Doncaster-Sheffield, Glasgow, Leeds-Bradford, London-City, Luton, Liverpool, Manchester and Southampton.