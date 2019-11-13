Group of travellers set up camp near Horsham

A group of travellers has moved into a car park outside Horsham.

Horsham District Councillor Matt Allen confirmed to the County Times the caravans had moved into the car park of Horsham Indoor Bowls Club in Broadbridge Heath.

Horsham District Council and the Bowls Club has been approached for comment.

