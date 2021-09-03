James Baydar, 52, was due to do the Great North Run 2020 but when that did not happen, he came up with the idea of running 21 half marathons in 2021 instead.

So far, he has covered 422km in 47 hours and 55 minutes, burning 36,800 calories, and, more importantly, he has raised almost £2,500 for the charity.

James said: “In the beginning of this extraordinary year, I took up the extraordinary challenge of running 21 half marathons in 2021 for the memory of my beloved cat Nermal and to raise much-needed funds for the Worthing & District branch of Cats Protection, which was badly hit by the pandemic.

James Baydar plans to run 21 half marathons in 2021 to raise money for Cats Protection Worthing

“Come rain or come shine, I’ve already completed 20 of these half marathons and the final one will be the Great North Run, the world’s biggest half marathon, in Newcastle on September 12.

“As a local Worthing man and a cat lover, I’m humbled by the generosity of my supporters. To finish the challenge with Great North Run, the world’s biggest half marathon, will be a celebration to remember.

“For more than 90 years, Cats Protection has been working for a world where every cat is treated with kindness and an understanding of its needs. Cats Protection has rehomed over 1.5 million cats and kittens, and championed the rights of our feline friends.

“Whilst remembering Nermal and the joy he brought us for 14 years, I couldn’t think of a charity to raise funds for more fitting than Cats Protection. This is for Nermal and the wonderful, dedicated team at the Worthing branch of the UK’s largest feline welfare charity.”

James Baydar is doing the Great North Run 2021 in memory of his cat Nermal to raise money for the Worthing & District branch of Cats Protection

James, of Brighton Road, was able to put his energy into his charity runs as his alternative therapy practice was put on hold due to the pandemic.

James is well known at the Cats Protection charity shop in Rowlands Road, being a regular bargain hunter there, and the team is amazed by his dedication.