Grants available for craftsmanship in Sussex

Funding has been received for the second year from The Ian M Foulerton Charitable Trust to support educational opportunities and grants.

The deadline is fast approaching for the Sussex Endangered Crafts Fund – a partnership between the Heritage Crafts Association (HCA) and the Sussex Heritage Trust.

Grants of up to £2,000 are available to help save endangered crafts and include a wide variety of support from training, to learning a new craft or technique, to training an apprentice, running workshops or finding innovative approaches to supporting and promoting endangered crafts.

Grants and bursaries available for craftsmanship in Sussex. Image of Luca Nieddu, Oak Timber Framing.

In 2021 six grants were awarded to Sussex-based crafts people including flintwallers, a brickmaker, a trug maker and wallpaper conservationist, Deborah Bowness.

Potential applicants who would like to talk over a project idea are encouraged to contact Mary Lewis, HCA endangered crafts officer, by email at [email protected]

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, February 22.

The Sussex Heritage Trust has further funding available to increase and enhance educational opportunities for young people and people from all walks of life based in Sussex, who are or hope to be in the construction industry.

Bursaries are available to support those wishing to attend short courses on building conservation techniques at the Weald and Downland Living Museum and West Dean College of Arts and Conservation.

Funding is available throughout the year.