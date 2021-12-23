Grand opening of outdoor classroom at Cuckfield school

Holy Trinity CE Primary School pupils and staff watched as philanthropist Sir Richard Kleinwort cut the ribbon to officially open the classroom on Friday, December 3.

The seven-acre site includes a woodland and the school values using its extensive grounds as a key part of the education of its pupils.

The wooden construction features enough tables to accommodate a whole class. Lighting and chalkboards have also been added.

The official opening of the school outdoor classroom, funded by local donors and grants at Cuckfield School.

The classroom has also been decorated by the school’s art club using recycled materials.

Mr Kleinwort, the PTA and Cuckfield Bonfire Society donated to the project.

Headteacher Ann MacGregor said: “Having a purpose-built outdoor classroom has been a dream of mine since I became head here five years ago.

“Our children are so fortunate to have such wonderful school grounds, it is vital that we make them an integral part of the children’s day-to-day education.