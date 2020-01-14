Government cash to help fund decision on Horsham housing

Horsham is among towns in the south east who have been given government funding to help draw up neighbourhood plans.

The town is among 11 who will share £410,000 which the Government says will ‘allow communities to have their say on the types of homes that are built and where they should be.’

A spokesman for the Minisry of Housing, Commmunities and Local Government said: “The £410,000 funding allocation builds on the government’s commitment to giving communities a voice on the development in their areas, including prioritising local brownfield land while protecting the green belt.”

And housing minister Esther McVey said: “Communities have the local insight to decide what new homes should look like and the kind of infrastructure they need in their area. This is what neighbourhood planning is all about, so I’m pleased this funding for councils in the south east will ensure that the right homes are built in the right places.”