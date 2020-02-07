Google visits Chichester school to show pupils how to stay safe online

Google visited a Chichester school this morning (February 7) to discuss online safety with pupils and highlight its Be Internet Legends programme.

Children at Central CE Academy, in Orchard Street, were introduced to the five key pillars of the Be Internet Legends programme, which help them learn the essentials of how to stay safe online:

1 – Be “internet sharp” – think before you share.

2 – Be “internet alert” – check it’s for real.

3 – Be “internet secure” – protect your stuff.

4 – Be “internet kind” – respect each other.

5 – Be “internet brave” – when in doubt, discuss.

Be Internet Legends is an educational programme aimed at seven to 11-year-olds to help them be safe, confident explorers of the online world – through online platforms, teaching resources, face-to-face workshops and assemblies, and free training resources available to more than 19,000 teachers across the UK.

Google said its research shows 96 per cent of teachers believe children should learn about online safety at home and in school.

Rosie Luff, public policy manager at Google UK, said: “We are delighted to visit Central CE Academy today to help teach children about how to Be Internet Legends.

“By getting acquainted with what we believe are the five core areas of online safety, we want to prepare children to have a safe and positive experience online.

Be Internet Legends is in partnership with family internet safety experts Parent Zone and is accredited by the PSHE Association.

The programme has reached more than a million children across the UK.

Vicki Shotbolt, founder and chief executive of Parent Zone, said: “It is essential that children learn to think carefully and critically about what they do and see online.

“Parent Zone has teamed with Google to teach younger children the essential tools they need to become safe and confident online explorers, helping them be resilient, kind and positive in this digital age.”

Pupils were also shown Interland – a fun-filled adventure game to make learning about online safety fun and informative – and learned about avoiding hackers, phishers and bullies practising the skills learned with the programme.

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan also attended the event at Central CE Academy.

She said: “The internet is now a key part of all our daily lives and the younger generation are growing up in a digital world.

“This is positive in many ways with children gaining skills they’ll need for their future careers without even realising it.

“However, there are considerable risks online, with anonymous bullying, access to inappropriate websites and ensuring children develop an understanding that what they post now, thinking it’s cool, may be embarrassing in a few years time.

“This programme is so important to protect children and it is brilliant that Central CE Academy have held this interactive assembly run by Google.”

For more information about Google’s Be Internet Legends programme visit beinternetawesome