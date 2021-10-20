The Saywell International Supercar Track Day will feature 20-25 cars including the Aston Martin Vantage AMR, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Ferrari La Ferrari, Mercedes GT Black Series, Pagani Zonda PS, Mclaren 765LT, Porsche 911 GT2 RS and others.

Di Levantine, chairman and co-founder of the Walberton charity, said: “We feel very fortunate that Peter Saywell is putting on a track day with the most incredible supercars.

“It is a great opportunity for families and car lovers to experience the thrill of seeing these rare cars speed around the circuit.

“People will then have the chance to see these amazing cars up close, as they will be on the grid at 12.30pm to 1.15pm – the perfect time for a memorable photograph.”

There will be some children’s fun in paddock three with an Aston Martin vintage carousel, sweet tombola and games.

Food and refreshments from Goodwood catering will also be available on-site.

Di said: “Everyone is invited and the event is free. We do welcome donations on the day to help us raise much needed funds to support the vital nursing care at home we provide for local children who have a life threatening or terminal illness. These supercars are very special indeed and we encourage the whole family to come along and have an amazing experience.”

The Saywell International Supercar Track Day takes place on Saturday (October 23), from 9am-5pm.

For more information visit www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com

