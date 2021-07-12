Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021: Photos from the third day of action
More motoring enthusiasts descended on Goodwood on Saturday for the penultimate day of the 2021 Festival of Speed.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:19 pm
Take a look through these photos from Saturday’s action, and catch up with pictures from the first and second day of the Festival. Hollywood star Tom Cruise also joined the Duke of Norfolk at the Festival on Sunday, before he headed off to Wimbledon and the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
