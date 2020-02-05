Golfers at club near Crawley tee up thousands of pounds for hospices

Generous golfers at a club near Crawley have teed up thousands of pounds in donations for two hospices.

At Cottesmore Veterans Golf Section annual general meeting a donation of more than £5,000 was declared to the captain's chosen charity, the Chestnut Tree House, children’s hospice, and more than £1,500 for St Catharine’s Hospice. This is in addition to the donations raised by the ladies and men’s sections.

At this year’s AGM the general manager, Johnny Porter, outlined the progress in the redevelopment of the club house following the fire in 2018 and the priorities planned for the course for 2020. Various additional areas in the new club house are opening in the coming months.

The Cottesmore Veterans Golf Society meets every Tuesday and includes a selection of competitions and events throughout the season.