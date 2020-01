Plans to replace an all-weather pitch at a Billingshurst school have been given the go-ahead.

Horsham District Council has approved the £750,000 pitch replacement at the 1,700-pupil Weald secondary school in the village.

The Weald School, Billingshurst SUS-200121-131805001

Approval was given after the council heard that the existing pitch had ‘reached the end of its life’ and that it regularly flooded because of inadequate drainage.

The new pitch will be paid for by ‘106’ developers’ funding.