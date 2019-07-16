Girlguiding volunteers celebrate Sussex Central County’s 40th birthday

Girlguiding volunteers celebrated Sussex Central County’s 40th birthday with a special tea party.

County commissioner Lisa Barden welcomed volunteers and supporters saying: “This was a lovely way to say thank you to all who give so much to our young members. I was pleased to welcome chief Guide Amanda Medler who helped us celebrate our county-wide achievements in our 40th year.”

The tea party

Two Queen’s Guide Awards and four Chief Guide Challenge Awards were presented by the chief Guide.

Amanda Medler described her ‘hands on’ approach while appreciating volunteers’ service.

She said: “I am happy to be at this very special party which celebrates good Guiding and volunteers’ commitment of time and talent. Girlguiding creates a family atmosphere to nurture and inspire girls to face their fears and find their voice.”

A candle was lit to represent the Guiding Light which encompasses Girlguiding worldwide. Guests included Linda Dupret; Sussex East and West County Commissioners, Linda Dupret and Amanda Teasel and Chris Connors, Founder of CoCo’s Foundation.

Tea Party Committee chair Pennie Thomson added: “Volunteers represent years of support providing girls with fun and lasting friendships, along with new opportunities as in gaining skills for life.”