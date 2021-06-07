Girl, 7, paints and sells shopping bags to raise funds for Partridge Green school
A seven-year-old Partridge Green pupil painted a range of shopping bags and then sold them to raise funds to help her school refurbish a nature garden.
Daisy Spencer sold the shopping bags at Old Barn Garden Centre last weekend in support of Jolesfield Primary School, which also wants to purchase some much-needed key stage two books for the pupils to use in class.
The school’s association send thanks to Tates of Sussex Garden Centres for permission to run the fundraising stall at the Dial Post business.
A spokesman for Old Barn Garden Centre said: “We had a lovely afternoon selling the shopping bags that Daisy has made. Daisy raised a fabulous £140 for Jolesfield Primary.”