Gift wrapping service in aid of hospice starts in Crawley's County Mall Shopping Centre tomorrow (Dec 15)

Volunteers for St Catherine's Hospice will start their popular gift wrapping service tomorrow.

The team of volunteers will be manning the gift wrapping station in County Mall Shopping Centre from this weekend until December 24.

Shoppers can get their thoughtful Christmas gifts all wrapped up before the big day in festive paper and bows in exchange for a donation to the hospice.

No gift is too big for St Catherine’s Christmas helpers and your donations will make a difference towards making what may be some people’s last Christmas together as memorable and special as it can be.

Christmas Wrapping dates: Saturday 14 December 10am-5.30pm, Sunday 15 December 11.30am-4pm, Monday 16 December 10am-7.30pm, Tuesday 17 December 10am-7.30pm, Wednesday 18 December 10am-7.30pm, Thursday 19 December 10am-7.30pm, Friday 20 December 10am-7.30pm, Saturday 21 December 10am-6.30pm, Sunday 22 December 12pm-4pm, Monday 23 December 10am-6.30pm and Tuesday 24 December 12pm-4.30pm

Last year, St Catherine’s gift wrapping station raised more than £5,000 towards local hospice care. St Catherine’s can currently only care for one in three local terminally ill people and their families, but with support in the future the hospice wants to help more people when life comes full circle.

Frankie Goodall, community fundraising assistant at St Catherine’s said: “This is one of my favourite events of the year. And we’re incredibly grateful to County Mall for their continued support of our fundraising. The money raised over the next couple of weeks will help us support more local people and their families, so that in the future no one has to face death and loss alone.”

“So when you’re out shopping, make sure you swing by St Catherine’s gift wrapping station, outside Primark on the ground floor of County Mall, to help give the gift of hospice care and get yourself Christmas ready.

For more information on volunteering at future St Catherine’s events visit: www.stch.org.uk/volunteer or to make a donation visit: www.stch.org.uk/donate