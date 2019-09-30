Gift fair returns to Knepp Castle in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice

Savvy shoppers were out in force at a luxury gift fair which over the years has raised more than £2 million for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Held at Knepp Castle on Thursday, September 19, visitors to the annual New Horizons Knepp Gift Fair took the chance to indulge in some early Christmas gift shopping, by purchasing items from more than 80 stalls.

Gifts on sale included home ware, clothing, candles and local produce.

Sarah Bray, New Horizons Chairperson, said: “The Knepp Gift Fair has gone from strength to strength. And it was great to see so many people join us again this year.

“We’d like to extend our grateful thanks to Sir Charles and Lady Burrell for inviting us to return to the beautiful grounds at Knepp Castle, and to Crest Nicholson, Strutt and Parker, and Kreston Reeves for their kind support.

“We hope people enjoyed browsing the gorgeous gifts on offer. And feel proud of the contribution they’ve made to help local terminally ill people in their community.”

Ahead of Thursday’s main fair, dozens of people also joined New Horizons for an exclusive preview evening on Wednesday, September 18.

This special preview evening allowed them to browse gifts whilst drinking bubbles and eating canapés.

Suzanne Connor, New Horizons Appeal co-ordinator at St Catherine’s, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to New Horizons for their continued support of our hospice.

“Every year they put a lot of effort into hosting their brilliant gift fair, and that’s reflected in the fact that many shoppers and stall holders return each year.

“The support from New Horizons has never been vital because currently we can only help one in three local people who need our hospice.

“But with the help of supporters like New Horizons we’re determined to make sure that we can provide more care to more people in the future. Because nobody should face death and loss alone.

“Thanks to the generosity of our community, hosting and attending events, in the future they won’t have too.”

The New Horizons Appeal are long standing supporters of St Catherine’s.

To find out more about how you can support St Catherine’s Hospice, visit www.stch.org.uk

