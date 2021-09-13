Members of the Campaign Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions - CAGNE - say that results of a online survey show more that 83 per cent said they did not support Gatwick Airport rebuilding its emergency northern runway, bringing it into routine use.

CAGNE says that more than 400 people responded to its online survey and that over 87 per cent believed that Gatwick’s proposals would increase capacity from the main runway and would cause an increase in carbon emissions and greenhouse gases.

But airport officials have hit back at the findings.

The Northern and Main Runways at Gatwick

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “We would seriously question these results and also the survey methodology.

“Contrary to CAGNE’s findings, our own research – using professional researchers and established survey techniques that strip out bias – showed good support for the project as part of the masterplan, which we are confident will bring many benefits for local people.

“We would encourage anyone who is interested to take a look at our plans and respond to the consultation, which is running until December 1 2021.

“All materials outlining our plans and details of the consultation are available at www.gatwickairport.com/futureplans”

Meanwhile, airport officials maintain that Gatwick’s proposals are compatible with Government climate change commitments and that noise impacts from the planned new northern runway would be ‘no worse than 2017 levels.’