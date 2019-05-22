Garden sale in Crawley raises funds to help young Leo

A bring and buy cake sale and garden sale raised £445 for a good cause.

The event was organised to raise money raise for a driveway and dropped curb to help Leo Davis get in and out of his home.

Leo, aged seven, was born with many complications. Pierre Robin syndrome, Hypospadias, seizures and severe airways obstruction.

Over the years he has had seven sets of surgery and now has use of a wheelchair and walking frame, CPAP; a ventilator to help him breath when sleeping and is now being home educated by his mother Zoe and family members.

Leo’s mother said no matter what Leo has been through he is always smiling.

And he was left smiling on Saturday when friends and family arrived for the fundraising event.

Leo’s mother, Zoe Davis, said: “As soon as 12 noon hit there were lots of people there.

“All the people who bought things paid more than the asking price.

“A bus driver stopped his bus outside our house and jumped off his bus to give a £10 donation.

“All the cakes sold. Several people made cakes to donate.

“Nearly all items sold. It was a fantastic day raising all together £165.45.

“Adding that to the go fund me and odd cash donations, we total £445.45

“Thankfully the weather stayed dry but we had a marquee just in case.”

